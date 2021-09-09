Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Shares of Avalara stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.86. The stock had a trading volume of 647,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,554. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.60 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,038,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,855,184. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 400.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 451,803 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after purchasing an additional 360,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,353,000 after purchasing an additional 327,455 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

