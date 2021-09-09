Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Notis McConarty Edward’s 3rd Largest Position

Notis McConarty Edward lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 3.7% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 181,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,294,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 90.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.33. 9,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.60. The company has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.