Autodesk’s (ADSK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their hold rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $330.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $289.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

