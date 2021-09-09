Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

NYSE:ATO opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.18. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 10,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.