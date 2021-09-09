Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 3,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 34,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73.

Get Astrea Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAX. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,876,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Astrea Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrea Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.