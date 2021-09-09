Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Trading Down 6.6%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s share price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 30,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,895,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

