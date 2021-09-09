Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives $13.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASPU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

In other Aspen Group news, CEO Michael Mathews purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

ASPU traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. 60,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,410. Aspen Group has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.14 million, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.