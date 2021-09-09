ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have 4,000.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ASOS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Grupo Santander raised ASOS from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,040.00.

ASOMY stock opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASOS has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 3.56.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

