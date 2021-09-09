Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Major Shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners Sells 988,474 Shares

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of Arko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Davidson Kempner Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Davidson Kempner Partners sold 377,743 shares of Arko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $4,049,404.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 2,045,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.29 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arko Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARKO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Arko by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arko by 24,639.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

