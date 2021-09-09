Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 411,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. Equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

