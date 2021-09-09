Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REYN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $33.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REYN shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

