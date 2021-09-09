Arizona State Retirement System Sells 710 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 4,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $94.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.13. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

