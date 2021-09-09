Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,123 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 132.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 314,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 46,127 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $11,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABR opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.93.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

