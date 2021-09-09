Arizona State Retirement System Invests $528,000 in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $1,274,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,116,000 after purchasing an additional 286,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $72,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,117 shares in the company, valued at $805,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $167,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,893.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,358 shares of company stock worth $4,907,373. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $51.15 on Thursday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

