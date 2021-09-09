Arizona State Retirement System Acquires Shares of 23,068 Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 32.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,620,000 after buying an additional 2,393,639 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 58.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,909 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 58.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,831,000 after purchasing an additional 945,631 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,508,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 27,071.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,793,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

SHC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.05.

Shares of SHC opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

