Arianee (ARIA20) Achieves Market Cap of $33.69 Million

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Arianee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arianee has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Arianee has a market cap of $33.69 million and $6,385.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00062468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00130800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00189050 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.87 or 0.07442976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,005.81 or 0.99793397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.18 or 0.00771034 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

