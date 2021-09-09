Argent Trust Co Sells 217 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Argent Trust Co cut its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,653,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

AIA stock opened at $83.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.89. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

