Argent Trust Co Sells 103 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Hershey by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,236,000 after purchasing an additional 82,099 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 7.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 11.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,319 shares of company stock worth $1,475,621. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HSY opened at $176.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.50. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

