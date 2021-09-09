Argent Trust Co Raises Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $368.58 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $369.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 153.58 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.72.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.50.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.