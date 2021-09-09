Argent Trust Co Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,280,000 after buying an additional 140,319 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,051,000 after buying an additional 112,665 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $719,086,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,805,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,369,000 after buying an additional 49,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,716,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,420,000 after buying an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s stock opened at $381.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $388.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.31 and a 200-day moving average of $339.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

