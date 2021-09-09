Argent Trust Co Acquires 456 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

