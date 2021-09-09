Argent Trust Co Acquires 445 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,401,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,413.9% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 529,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,223,000 after purchasing an additional 494,858 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after purchasing an additional 412,516 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG opened at $144.50 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.22 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

