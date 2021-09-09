Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $59.46 on Thursday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.86.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). Research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARNA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.79.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

