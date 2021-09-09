Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARQT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $69,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 848,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,344,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,195 shares of company stock worth $214,049 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARQT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of ARQT opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

