Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

APYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $368.29 million, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APYX. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 175,242 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 619.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 118,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after buying an additional 95,647 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

