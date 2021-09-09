Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Shares of APTO opened at $2.94 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson acquired 57,199 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $151,577.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 193,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 109,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.