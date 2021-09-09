Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.16). Aptose Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

APTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

NASDAQ:APTO remained flat at $$2.94 during trading hours on Friday. 8,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,263. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 193,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 13,669 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 17.8% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 109,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

