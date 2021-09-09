Apron Network (APN) One Day Volume Hits $3.65 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Apron Network has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apron Network has a total market capitalization of $10.32 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00169690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

Apron Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apron Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

