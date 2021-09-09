AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.15.

NYSE APP opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.27. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $90.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,049,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,598,695.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,569 shares of company stock worth $8,257,529 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,007,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

