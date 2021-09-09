Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.870-$2.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08 billion-$6.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.59.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.43. The company has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,412 shares of company stock valued at $30,478,770. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Materials stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Applied Materials worth $783,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

