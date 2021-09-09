Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

Shares of AIT stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.97. The company had a trading volume of 691 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.95. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

