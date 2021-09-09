Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris Sells 75,032 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,640,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Joshua Harris sold 60,871 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $3,723,479.07.

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,434,835.14.

On Monday, August 30th, Joshua Harris sold 57,216 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $3,392,336.64.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Harris sold 122,236 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $7,131,248.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $5,476,385.20.

On Thursday, August 19th, Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $4,113,515.15.

On Monday, August 16th, Joshua Harris sold 133,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $7,945,791.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harris sold 54,778 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $3,282,845.54.

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harris sold 149,517 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $8,870,843.61.

On Friday, August 6th, Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $5,289,917.50.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.28. 1,200,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,792,000 after purchasing an additional 953,272 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,791,000. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,000,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

