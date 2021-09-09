API3 (API3) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.40 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a market cap of $67.30 million and approximately $10.40 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can currently be bought for $4.86 or 0.00010532 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.51 or 0.00167963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.53 or 0.00718474 BTC.

About API3

API3 (API3) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

