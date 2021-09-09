Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $75.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

BUD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.90. The stock had a trading volume of 80,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,872. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $114.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

