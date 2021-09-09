Anglo American’s (AAL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,566.67 ($46.60).

LON AAL traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,017.50 ($39.42). The company had a trading volume of 1,324,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,086.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,224.12. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £41.04 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 216 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 225 shares of company stock worth $641,986.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

