Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,566.67 ($46.60).

Get Anglo American alerts:

AAL stock opened at GBX 3,047.50 ($39.82) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,086.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,224.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The company has a market cap of £41.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.75. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $2.51 dividend. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders bought a total of 225 shares of company stock valued at $641,986 in the last 90 days.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.