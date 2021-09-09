Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam Sells 225,000 Shares

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $15,023,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PLAN opened at $66.28 on Thursday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. dropped their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 23.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 725.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 351,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,808,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,390,000 after purchasing an additional 691,078 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Anaplan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,642,000 after purchasing an additional 52,691 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Anaplan by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 68,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

