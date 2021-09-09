Analyzing Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $45.51 billion 13.89 $18.19 billion $3.39 35.96

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Semiconductor Manufacturing International. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 4 3 0 2.43

Semiconductor Manufacturing International presently has a consensus target price of $23.04, suggesting a potential upside of 64.57%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $127.01, suggesting a potential upside of 4.20%. Given Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Semiconductor Manufacturing International is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Volatility and Risk

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 38.14% 29.17% 19.32%

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

