Analyzing ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) & PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI)

PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) and ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PacificHealth Laboratories and ChromaDex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacificHealth Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A ChromaDex 0 0 3 0 3.00

ChromaDex has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.18%. Given ChromaDex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than PacificHealth Laboratories.

Risk and Volatility

PacificHealth Laboratories has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChromaDex has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PacificHealth Laboratories and ChromaDex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ChromaDex $59.26 million 8.90 -$19.92 million ($0.33) -23.42

PacificHealth Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChromaDex.

Profitability

This table compares PacificHealth Laboratories and ChromaDex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A ChromaDex -37.51% -76.33% -44.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of ChromaDex shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of PacificHealth Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of ChromaDex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ChromaDex beats PacificHealth Laboratories on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PacificHealth Laboratories Company Profile

PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. engages in developing, marketing and selling of patented premium nutrition tools that enable its consumers to enhance their health, improve their performance and reach their athletic goals. Its principal area of focus is exercise performance and recovery, including optimal weight management. The company was founded by Robert Portman in April 1995 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Ingredients, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. The Consumer Products segment provides finished dietary supplement products that contain the firm’s proprietary ingredients directly to consumers as well as to distributors. The Ingredients segment supplies ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The Analytical Reference Standards and Services segment includes supply of phytochemical reference standards and other research and development services. The company was founded by Mark S. Germain and Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

