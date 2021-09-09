Analyzing Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) & GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.5% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A GCM Grosvenor N/A -204.39% 16.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and GCM Grosvenor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 4.95 $4.05 million $0.49 23.27

GCM Grosvenor has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bridge Investment Group and GCM Grosvenor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 GCM Grosvenor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus target price of $18.60, indicating a potential downside of 1.80%. GCM Grosvenor has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.19%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than Bridge Investment Group.

Summary

GCM Grosvenor beats Bridge Investment Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc. provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments. The company’s offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments. GCM Grosvenor has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

