Analysts Set SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) PT at $24.00

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of SSEZY stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96. SSE has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $1.0679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 5.12%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.06%.

SSE Company Profile

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

