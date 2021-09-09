Analysts Set Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) PT at $53.00

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 99.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.