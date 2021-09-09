Analysts Set Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) PT at $27.13

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

OOMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth $10,211,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 587.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ooma by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after buying an additional 213,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OOMA stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,929. The company has a market cap of $486.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.00 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Ooma’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

