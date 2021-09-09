Analysts Set NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Price Target at $80.20

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.20.

NEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $2,854,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,989 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,333,000 after acquiring an additional 59,033 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,776,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,075. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

