Analysts Set Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Target Price at $223.20

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.20.

GPI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,304,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth about $2,255,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 43,859 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPI stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.35. The stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,135. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $82.35 and a 12-month high of $181.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 30.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

