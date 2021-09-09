Analysts Set Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price at $219.40

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $181.64 on Monday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $122.87 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Five Below’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Five Below by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 401.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

