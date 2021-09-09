Analysts Set Expectations for American Public Education, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03.

Get American Public Education alerts:

APEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist dropped their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. American Public Education has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $506.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Public Education by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 111,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 27,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.