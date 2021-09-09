Analysts Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Price Target at $143.60

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get DaVita alerts:

DVA stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.10. 2,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,529. DaVita has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, research analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.