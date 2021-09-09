Analysts Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

NYSE:TME opened at $8.65 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.6% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,994,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after acquiring an additional 394,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $261,000. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

