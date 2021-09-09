Analysts Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.10. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,300 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

